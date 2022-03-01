Sony Unveils Headset for the PlayStation VR2

The PlayStation VR2 has been announced some time ago but only the controllers were revealed. Sony has revealed the final design of the PS VR2 headset. This is the next generation VR for the PS5.

Img Source – Playstation.com

The first thing you’ll notice is that the headset has a similar shape to the controller. Sony describing it as an orb. This orb shape represents the 360-degree view that players feel. The design of the PS VR2 is inspired by the PS5 with similarities in the look and feel. Even copying the tiny PlayStation symbols that you see on the console and controller.

Sony took a lot of feedback from the ergonomics of the first PS VR and kept some of the features the same. The adjustable headband is like the original, the adjustable scope and placement of the stereo headphone jack will remain the same. Creating familiarity with owners of the original.

While some features are similar, Sony has taken steps to add new features for comfort. There’s a lens adjustment dial, allowing players to match the lens distance between their eyes optimizing their view. The slimmer design means there is a slight weight reduction for the headset. A new built-in motor for feedback on the headset creates a more immersive experience.

Img Source – Playstation.com

The biggest new feature is a new vent system for the headset. The new vent system adds ventilation in the headset without fogging up the lens keeping players immersed in their VR games. Here are more features of the PS VR2: 4K HDR, enhanced eye-tracking, state-of-art graphical rendering, headset-based controller tracking, new sensory features, and single cord setup connecting it to the PS5.

Sony is going all out with the PS VR2 from buying studios, according to Metro, to already announcing games. Horizon Call of the Mountain (more info) is the first title for the system this leaves only the release date from Sony. let’s hope it’s soon?

Will you be getting a PS VR2?

