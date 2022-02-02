Sony Acquires Bungie for $3.6 Billion, Promises They Will Remain Independent

In another tale of significant acquisitions happening in the video game industry, it seems that Sony didn’t want to be left out of the conversation as they have recently announced that they have acquired Destiny developer Bungie for $3.6 Billion, according to Forbes.

There is a twist with this purchase as Sony promises that Bungie will remain an Independent multi-platform publisher and developer. However, Bungie is welcoming the acquisition as CEO Pete Parsons sees it advance their plans to take their IP into new mediums such as TV and film in a recent interview.

What Does Sony Get Out of This?

This acquisition is the latest in a string of multi-billion dollar deals—the buy-out of Zynga by Take-Two and most recently the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. However, Sony said that this deal isn’t in response to these recent purchases, as the agreement has been in the works for a long time.

Sony isn’t looking at Bungie to make exclusive titles for the Sony console but to use them for their technology and experience, especially their expertise in live-service multiplayer gaming.

Sony is looking at live-service gaming in some of its future titles, and Bungie can help with that. An example is Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima, adding multiplayer mode. While this mode is fun, it isn’t perfect, and Sony can use Bungie’s experience in this department. In addition, their experience with multiplayer gaming is ideal for the company; Bungie has been making kings in the multiplayer with the original Halo is still fond of memories, and Destiny’s multiplayer is fun. Sony doesn’t have a single multiplayer game on their console that can rival Halo Infinite or Forza Horizon.

This acquisition is also vital in PC gaming as Sony has been aggressive in releasing some of its titles. With Bungie helping out in this department, we may even see more titles make their way to the PC. More importantly, Bungie can help Sony in other mediums such as TV and film. Sony has many titles currently in production. With the Uncharted movie releasing soon and other productions such as the: Ghost of Tsushima movie and The Last of Us TV show.

What does Bungie get out of this?

It would be the second time a console owner has bought Bungie. The first time was in June of 2000 when Microsoft acquired them for their upcoming shooter Halo as an exclusive title for the original Xbox’s launch. They would get their independence shortly after the launch of Halo 3 and would develop two more Halo games (Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach). They would then sign a 10-year deal with Activision, which they saw with great ease. This agreement would lead to the creation of the Destiny franchise. Then that deal went sour with Bungie breaking away, and Destiny 2 came.

The biggest thing that Bungie gets out of this deal is to continue developing and supporting Destiny 2 and grow the franchise. Another plus is the cross-pollination of working with other PlayStation studios in sharing their experiences, technology and staff.

This acquisition will also allow Bungie to become a publisher under their name. Something which the studio has been looking to do for some time. Currently, the studio is supporting Destiny 2 but are working on a new IP. This acquisition could be the launching pad to make Bungie a big player in the videogame industry, with this acquisition pushing them to be a significant player in the future.

Overall this seems to be an acquisition to support the gaming industry instead of hampering it. Sony and Bungie are working together to push both companies forward. If there is one thing we can take away from this purchase is that this is the beginning of future acquisitions from Sony.

What do you think of this acquisition, and who do you think Sony will acquire in the future?

