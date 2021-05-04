Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer kicks off on May 11

It’s been a good couple of months since the current era of Destiny 2 kicked off with the Beyond Light expansion, which was followed by the Season of the Chosen. A new Cabal threat has been routed, countless proving ground ceremonies have had a Guardian-shaped spanner thrown into the works, and everyone has fallen in love with a new Exotic rifle that is full of old school charm.

Now that the dust has settled, it’s time for Season 14, Season of the Splicer! This time it’s the time-traveling Vex who’ll be in the spotlight, but Guardians won’t be facing them alone as help is arriving from an alliance that was built in Beyond Light: The new Eliksni chapter, the House of Light.

“The Vex have plunged the Last City into an endless night, threatening the safety once found beneath the watchful presence of the Traveler. It is here, bathed in perpetual moonlight, that Ikora reveals the identity of an unlikely ally that may hold the keys to triumphing over this attack,” Bungie’s decryption for the event reads.

Mithrax, Kell of the House of Light, leads a small group of Eliksni who wish to be closer to the Traveler. As a Sacred Splicer, he possesses the knowledge needed to combat the Vex technology that ensnares the Last City. There is a bond of Light shared here… will it be enough?

Season of the Splicer will run from May 11 until August 24, and will see the OG Destiny raid Vault of Glass return, with a few tweaks and modifications that is. To get the most out of this new season, the season pass will be needed and will offer the usual selection of rewards: A new Exotic, seasonal armour, resources, and access to the new six-player activity Override.

Players can also probably expect that once a few new changes go live, something will inevitably break in Bungie’s cosmic sandbox. Classic Bungie!

