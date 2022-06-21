Ascendant Challenge This Week – Destiny 2

Ascendant Challenge is Dreaming City’s activity that players can work through each week in order to receive Dreaming City Gear. To keep things fresh, the location of the challenge changes each week, which can make things a little complicated to keep a track of. Finding these challenge locations without knowing whether they are would be difficult, especially for new players. So, where is the Ascendant Challenge this week in Destiny 2? See the table below.

As you will probably know, Dreaming City has 3 differing curse cycles, namely Weak, Medium, and Strong. It is possible to use the curse type in order to identify the location of Petra Venj (see Fandom), who you may know will provide you with the Ascendant Challenge.

Locations of Petra Venj

Petra Venj can be found…

The Strand for Weak Curse

Divilian Mists for Medium Curse

Rehasilvia for Strong Curse

Destiny 2 Ascendant Challenge This Week

Date Challenge Name Location Curse Apr-05 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak Apr-12 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres Medium Apr-19 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger’s Seclude Strong Apr-26 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak May-03 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium May-10 Ouroborea Aphelion’s Rest Strong May-17 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak May-24 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres Medium May-31 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger’s Seclude Strong Jun-07 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak Jun-14 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium Jun-21 Ouroborea Aphelion’s Rest Strong Jun-28 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak Jul-05 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres Medium Jul-12 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger’s Seclude Strong Jul-19 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak Jul-26 Cimmerian Garrison Chamber of Starlight Medium Aug-02 Ouroborea Aphelion’s Rest Strong Aug-09 Forfeit Shrine Gardens of Esila Weak Aug-16 Shattered Ruins Spine of Keres Medium Aug-23 Keep of Honed Edges Harbinger’s Seclude Strong Aug-30 Agonarch Abyss Bay of Drowned Wishes Weak

Ascendant Challenge Location This Week

This week’s challenge is Ouroborea, and the curse is Strong. Head to Aphelion’s Rest to complete this week’s challenge and collect your prize.

Locations for the Ascendant Challenge in Destiny 2

Bay of Drowned Wishes

Chamber of Starlight

Aphelion’s Rest

Gardens of Esila

Spine of Keres

Harbinger’s Seclude

We would recommend that you go ahead and finish the challenge on each your characters with the aim of collecting Dreaming City loot from all three. I found that finishing the challenge for the Retold Tale God Roll on every character certainly aided my success (more info on IGN). As well as this, it is important to note that Ascendant chests do have greater chances of dropping exotics. Sometimes you can get lucky and get multiple exotics from the chests.

