Ascendant Challenge This Week – Destiny 2

By Earl Vincent
Posted on 3 days ago
Ascendant Challenge is Dreaming City’s activity that players can work through each week in order to receive Dreaming City Gear. To keep things fresh, the location of the challenge changes each week, which can make things a little complicated to keep a track of. Finding these challenge locations without knowing whether they are would be difficult, especially for new players. So, where is the Ascendant Challenge this week in Destiny 2? See the table below.

As you will probably know, Dreaming City has 3 differing curse cycles, namely Weak, Medium, and Strong. It is possible to use the curse type in order to identify the location of Petra Venj (see Fandom), who you may know will provide you with the Ascendant Challenge.

Img Source – Shacknews

Locations of Petra Venj

Petra Venj can be found…

  • The Strand for Weak Curse
  • Divilian Mists for Medium Curse
  • Rehasilvia for Strong Curse

DateChallenge NameLocationCurse
Apr-05Forfeit ShrineGardens of EsilaWeak
Apr-12Shattered RuinsSpine of KeresMedium
Apr-19Keep of Honed EdgesHarbinger’s SecludeStrong
Apr-26Agonarch AbyssBay of Drowned WishesWeak
May-03Cimmerian GarrisonChamber of StarlightMedium
May-10OuroboreaAphelion’s RestStrong
May-17Forfeit ShrineGardens of EsilaWeak
May-24Shattered RuinsSpine of KeresMedium
May-31Keep of Honed EdgesHarbinger’s SecludeStrong
Jun-07Agonarch AbyssBay of Drowned WishesWeak
Jun-14Cimmerian GarrisonChamber of StarlightMedium
Jun-21OuroboreaAphelion’s RestStrong
Jun-28Forfeit ShrineGardens of EsilaWeak
Jul-05Shattered RuinsSpine of KeresMedium
Jul-12Keep of Honed EdgesHarbinger’s SecludeStrong
Jul-19Agonarch AbyssBay of Drowned WishesWeak
Jul-26Cimmerian GarrisonChamber of StarlightMedium
Aug-02OuroboreaAphelion’s RestStrong
Aug-09Forfeit ShrineGardens of EsilaWeak
Aug-16Shattered RuinsSpine of KeresMedium
Aug-23Keep of Honed EdgesHarbinger’s SecludeStrong
Aug-30Agonarch AbyssBay of Drowned WishesWeak

This week’s challenge is Ouroborea, and the curse is StrongHead to Aphelion’s Rest to complete this week’s challenge and collect your prize.

  • Bay of Drowned Wishes
  • Chamber of Starlight
  • Aphelion’s Rest
  • Gardens of Esila
  • Spine of Keres
  • Harbinger’s Seclude

We would recommend that you go ahead and finish the challenge on each your characters with the aim of collecting Dreaming City loot from all three. I found that finishing the challenge for the Retold Tale God Roll on every character certainly aided my success (more info on IGN). As well as this, it is important to note that Ascendant chests do have greater chances of dropping exotics. Sometimes you can get lucky and get multiple exotics from the chests.

Last Updated: June 21, 2022

