Ascendant Challenge This Week – Destiny 2

Ascendant Challenge is Dreaming City’s activity that players can work through each week in order to receive Dreaming City Gear. To keep things fresh, the location of the challenge changes each week, which can make things a little complicated to keep a track of. Finding these challenge locations without knowing whether they are would be difficult, especially for new players. So, where is the Ascendant Challenge this week in Destiny 2? See the table below.
As you will probably know, Dreaming City has 3 differing curse cycles, namely Weak, Medium, and Strong. It is possible to use the curse type in order to identify the location of Petra Venj (see Fandom), who you may know will provide you with the Ascendant Challenge.
Locations of Petra Venj
Petra Venj can be found…
- The Strand for Weak Curse
- Divilian Mists for Medium Curse
- Rehasilvia for Strong Curse
Destiny 2 Ascendant Challenge This Week
|Date
|Challenge Name
|Location
|Curse
|Apr-05
|Forfeit Shrine
|Gardens of Esila
|Weak
|Apr-12
|Shattered Ruins
|Spine of Keres
|Medium
|Apr-19
|Keep of Honed Edges
|Harbinger’s Seclude
|Strong
|Apr-26
|Agonarch Abyss
|Bay of Drowned Wishes
|Weak
|May-03
|Cimmerian Garrison
|Chamber of Starlight
|Medium
|May-10
|Ouroborea
|Aphelion’s Rest
|Strong
|May-17
|Forfeit Shrine
|Gardens of Esila
|Weak
|May-24
|Shattered Ruins
|Spine of Keres
|Medium
|May-31
|Keep of Honed Edges
|Harbinger’s Seclude
|Strong
|Jun-07
|Agonarch Abyss
|Bay of Drowned Wishes
|Weak
|Jun-14
|Cimmerian Garrison
|Chamber of Starlight
|Medium
|Jun-21
|Ouroborea
|Aphelion’s Rest
|Strong
|Jun-28
|Forfeit Shrine
|Gardens of Esila
|Weak
|Jul-05
|Shattered Ruins
|Spine of Keres
|Medium
|Jul-12
|Keep of Honed Edges
|Harbinger’s Seclude
|Strong
|Jul-19
|Agonarch Abyss
|Bay of Drowned Wishes
|Weak
|Jul-26
|Cimmerian Garrison
|Chamber of Starlight
|Medium
|Aug-02
|Ouroborea
|Aphelion’s Rest
|Strong
|Aug-09
|Forfeit Shrine
|Gardens of Esila
|Weak
|Aug-16
|Shattered Ruins
|Spine of Keres
|Medium
|Aug-23
|Keep of Honed Edges
|Harbinger’s Seclude
|Strong
|Aug-30
|Agonarch Abyss
|Bay of Drowned Wishes
|Weak
Ascendant Challenge Location This Week
This week’s challenge is Ouroborea, and the curse is Strong. Head to Aphelion’s Rest to complete this week’s challenge and collect your prize.
Locations for the Ascendant Challenge in Destiny 2
- Bay of Drowned Wishes
- Chamber of Starlight
- Aphelion’s Rest
- Gardens of Esila
- Spine of Keres
- Harbinger’s Seclude
We would recommend that you go ahead and finish the challenge on each your characters with the aim of collecting Dreaming City loot from all three. I found that finishing the challenge for the Retold Tale God Roll on every character certainly aided my success (more info on IGN). As well as this, it is important to note that Ascendant chests do have greater chances of dropping exotics. Sometimes you can get lucky and get multiple exotics from the chests.
Last Updated: June 21, 2022