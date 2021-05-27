Sony may be bringing Uncharted 4 to PC

Uncharted, one of PlayStation’s most recognisable and beloved brands, might be leaping over to PC. According to an investor report made available online, the company seemingly has plans to bring Nathan Drake’s latest adventure to your personal computer. The document highlights many of Sony’s successes with both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2020 but most interestingly there’s is a small segment labeled “Off Console”. Here Sony highlights the PC launch of Horizon Zero Dawn had a return on investment of 250+%, and hints at possible future ports.

While one of the games under the “More PC releases planned” section, Days Gone, has already launched on PC, the other game listed is Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. No solid details about the potential port can really be gained from this investor report but it does suggest that Sony is planning to bring even more of its once console-exclusive franchises to PC. Considering the return on investment for Horizon Zero Dawn, it seems like it would be a very wise business move indeed.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is a fantastic game that more people should play (hopefully folks on PC will be able to soon). Back when Geoff reviewed the game in 2016, he said, “[Uncharted 4] adds closure. There’s no cheap set-up for a sneaky sequel, no cliffhanger ending. Just the door fittingly closing on a series of great – if unfortunate – adventures. While I wouldn’t go so far as to call Uncharted 4 the greatest game that’s ever been made, it is indeed a remarkable one, and undoubtedly the best the Uncharted series has to offer.”

