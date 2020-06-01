Sony’s Days of Play is back, here’s a look at the PlayStation specials available

It’s time! TO S-S-S-S-S-S-S-SPENDUEL SOME CASH! CUE DRAMATIC MUSIC AND SOMETHING ABOUT THE POWER OF FRIENDSHIP! Usually around this time, Sony kicks off a Days of Play event that has some significant discounts offered up, perfect for those gamers who don’t mind shoving their hungry kids out of the way as if they were a line-cutter at Tops on June 01.
This year? It’s happening again, with many a game being discounted in case you want to bow out of this generation with a backlog that could shake the heavens. On the hardware side of things, the prices aren’t too bad either! Here’s a look at the specials that you’ll be able to brave the malls for, your hands greasy with sanitiser spray and excitespiration juices:
HARDWARE
- PS4 500GB + GRAND THEFT AUTO + DAYS GONE + GOD OF WAR + FORTNITE VOUCHER + 90 DAY PS PLUS SUBSCRIPTION – R5 299.99
- PS4 1TB + DUALSHOCK 4 BLACK – R5 999.99
- PS VR MEGAPACK 2 – R4 499.99
PERIPHERALS
- DUALSHOCK 4 – BLACK – R899.99
- DUALSHOCK 4 – GREEN CAMOUFLAGE – R899.99
- DUALSHOCK 4 – MAGMA RED – R899.99
- DUALSHOCK 4 – STEEL BLACK – R899.99
- DUALSHOCK 4 – WAVE BLUE – R899.99
- DUALSHOCK 4 – WHITE – R899.99
- BLACK GOLD HEADSET + FORTNITE VOUCHER – R999.99
- ROSE GOLD WIRELESS HEADSET – R999.99
- PLATINUM WIRELESS HEADSET – R1 999.99
- PS4 CHARGING STATION – R399.99
- PS MOVE TWIN PACK – R999.99
PS4 SOFTWARE
- MEDIEVIL REMASTERED – R299.99
- MINECRAFT – R299.99
- MINECRAFT BEDROCK – R299.99
- CONCRETE GENIE – R399.99
- DREAMS – R399.99
- DEATH STRANDING – R499.99
You’ll be able to grab these specials from the likes of KOODOO, BT Games, Makro, Musica, Raru, Takealot and more, from June 3-17. SPEND. CONSUME. OBEY JIM RYAN.
Last Updated: June 1, 2020