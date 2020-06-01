Sony’s Days of Play is back, here’s a look at the PlayStation specials available

It’s time! TO S-S-S-S-S-S-S-SPENDUEL SOME CASH! CUE DRAMATIC MUSIC AND SOMETHING ABOUT THE POWER OF FRIENDSHIP! Usually around this time, Sony kicks off a Days of Play event that has some significant discounts offered up, perfect for those gamers who don’t mind shoving their hungry kids out of the way as if they were a line-cutter at Tops on June 01.

This year? It’s happening again, with many a game being discounted in case you want to bow out of this generation with a backlog that could shake the heavens. On the hardware side of things, the prices aren’t too bad either! Here’s a look at the specials that you’ll be able to brave the malls for, your hands greasy with sanitiser spray and excitespiration juices:

HARDWARE

PS4 500GB + GRAND THEFT AUTO + DAYS GONE + GOD OF WAR + FORTNITE VOUCHER + 90 DAY PS PLUS SUBSCRIPTION – R5 299.99

– R5 299.99 PS4 1TB + DUALSHOCK 4 BLACK – R5 999.99

– R5 999.99 PS VR MEGAPACK 2 – R4 499.99

PERIPHERALS

DUALSHOCK 4 – BLACK – R899.99

– BLACK – R899.99 DUALSHOCK 4 – GREEN CAMOUFLAGE – R899.99

– GREEN CAMOUFLAGE – R899.99 DUALSHOCK 4 – MAGMA RED – R899.99

– MAGMA RED – R899.99 DUALSHOCK 4 – STEEL BLACK – R899.99

– STEEL BLACK – R899.99 DUALSHOCK 4 – WAVE BLUE – R899.99

– WAVE BLUE – R899.99 DUALSHOCK 4 – WHITE – R899.99

– WHITE – R899.99 BLACK GOLD HEADSET + FORTNITE VOUCHER – R999.99

– R999.99 ROSE GOLD WIRELESS HEADSET – R999.99

– R999.99 PLATINUM WIRELESS HEADSET – R1 999.99

– R1 999.99 PS4 CHARGING STATION – R399.99

– R399.99 PS MOVE TWIN PACK – R999.99

PS4 SOFTWARE

MEDIEVIL REMASTERED – R299.99

– R299.99 MINECRAFT – R299.99

– R299.99 MINECRAFT BEDROCK – R299.99

– R299.99 CONCRETE GENIE – R399.99

– R399.99 DREAMS – R399.99

– R399.99 DEATH STRANDING – R499.99

You’ll be able to grab these specials from the likes of KOODOO, BT Games, Makro, Musica, Raru, Takealot and more, from June 3-17. SPEND. CONSUME. OBEY JIM RYAN.

Last Updated: