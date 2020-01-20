Sorry, but Valve is “absolutely not working on anything L4D related now”

Rumours about a new Left 4 Dead game have been circulating around parts of the internet for years. Turtle Rock and Valve’s quasi-AI directed games about killing zombies were an absolute blast to play co-operatively, and fans have been clamouring for a sequel. While games like World War Z have filled in that niche a little, they don’t quite compare to the thrills, spills and double kills from Left 4 Dead.

Late last week, Alvin Wang Graylin, president of HTC Vive in China, caused those rumours to go into overdrive. In a slide detailing VR t4ends for 2020, Graylin said that “Valve HL Alyx/L4D3 will drive consumer and AAA studio interest.” We already know that that Half-Life Alyx is a new Half-Life experience that’s on the way. With HTC being the makers of the Vive, it could be assumed that they’d have a little inside info on upcoming games. Naturally the internet went into a frenzy believing that there was a new VR focused Left 4 Dead on the way.

A few slides from my talk tonight… pic.twitter.com/bHegijjZW1 — Alvin Wang Graylin (汪丛青) (@AGraylin) January 17, 2020

Graylin has since clarified that it was speculation on his part, but the furore surrounding this has caused Gabe to have to stir from his subterranean cave, poke a spokesperson with a stick and have the company issue a statement.

“We’ve seen rumors to this effect for the last couple of months,” Valve told IGN in a statement. “We did briefly explore some Left 4 Dead next gen opportunities a few years ago. But we are absolutely not working on anything L4D related now, and haven’t for years.” “It’s clear some people are having fun creating misinformation to spin up the community and other outlets. Unfortunately, for now a new L4D game is not something we’re working on.”

And that’s clear, I guess. Valve is still unable to count past two.

