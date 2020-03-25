Sorry gang, but Sony really doesn’t want you remaking Mario levels in Dreams

As has been fairly well-established at this point, you can make pretty anything your heart desires in Dreams. While the game has been out for just over a month now, users are still just scraping the surface of what can be developed inside Media Molecule’s game-making…uh…game. It’s a tremendous resource for aspiring developers wanting to test their imaginations, as long as said imagination doesn’t happen to feature a stout plumber with a red hat and moustache or a young elf with a green tunic and sword. Apparently so many people have been making Nintendo inspired projects in Dreams that Sony will be stepping in and removing assets that infringe on Nintendo’s intellectual properties.

This issue was first brought to the world’s attention after user @Piece_of_Craft was allegedly contacted by the legal team at SIE Europe in relation to his creation of Super Mario content in Dreams. Posting on Twitter, Nintendo supposedly objected to the inclusion of Mario content in Dreams and was looking to have any content that related to coin catching plumbers removed from the game. While it seemed a little far-fetched to me, never underestimate how protective Nintendo is of their intellectual properties as Sony has now officially confirmed that they will be removing Nintendo affiliated content.

“Sony Interactive Entertainment is notifying the affected users that an IP Infringement Notice has been received from Nintendo and that the content will be removed. We cannot comment on the volume of content to be removed, this is done on an individual case by case basis,” said Sony to GameIndustry. That’s…that’s a lot of content you’ll have to scrub clean, Sony. You sure you’re up for that challenge?

That being said, the moderation team for Dreams needs to be pretty on point given that a game that offers users the ability to create whatever they want will undoubtedly be flooded with pornographic content very quickly. Since I’ve seen very few people complaining about that sort of adult content in Dreams, maybe it’s possible that the mods won’t struggle too much in removing all the Nintendo content. Still, maybe a little too much of a helicopter parent, Nintendo?

