Sorry gang, South Africa is going to have to wait a little longer for XCOM: Chimera Squad to launch

Sorry gang, South Africa is going to have to wait a little longer for XCOM: Chimera Squad to launch

The announcement of XCOM: Chimera Squad took the world by surprise. It seems like one of the few high profile games that wasn’t leaked a month before it was announced and considering how beloved and well-regarded the XCOM franchise is, that seems like a miracle in and of itself. Chimera Squad is bringing a whole host of new gameplay additions and enhancements to deliver what looks to be an experience that’s both comfortably familiar but different enough to feel fresh. While the rest of the world can either confirm or deny whether that’s the case, we in South Africa will have to wait a few more days to get our hands on the latest XCOM game because it has unfortunately, not been rated yet.

We discovered the confusion this morning when looking up the game on Steam. Right below the usual banners for trailers and screenshots, you’ll notice a big, menacing warning:

This product is not currently available in your region. XCOM: Chimera Squad is not currently rated in South Africa. We’re working quickly to address this and anticipate that the game will be available in the near future.

Now, we have absolutely no idea why this could be the case, although there does appear to be a backlog at the Film and Publications Board currently. We’ll give you three guesses why.

We reached out to our local distributor for 2K Games to try and figure out when we can expect the rating process to be complete and were told that Chimera Squad should be rated by 28 April, which will give you enough time to still grab the game during its discounted first week.

Sorry everyone, you’ll just have to wait in line for a few days while the rest of the world enjoys the new XCOM.

Last Updated: