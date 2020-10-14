Spelunky 2 might be patched so the first area is a little easier

I haven’t got around to playing Spelunky 2, and just saying that sentence frustrates me to no end. As someone who adored the original Spelunky, I’ve been desperate to dive into the sequel when I eventually get a shred of time to play games that aren’t up for review. Yet after reading a quick Steam update from Spelunky creator Derek Yu and the development team over at Mossmouth, perhaps it’s a good thing I waited for a bit. Apparently, players have been complaining that the first area of the game, Dwelling, is too difficult, something that would be fine if it weren’t for the fact that every other level after that is remarkably easier. So of course, it’s being looked into.

Yu wrote up a quick blog post to explain how the team was going to address player concerns. “We know Dwelling is causing players frustration and I think there’s some fair criticism there, so we’re testing some changes to the spawn rates of enemies and traps, particularly in 1-1 and 1-2. Some tweaks to 1-4 should make it more interesting, as well! Look for those changes to arrive in a patch some time soon,” read Yu’s post.

At the end of the day, Spelunky 2 is meant to be a brutal game, one that punishes mistakes but I think even Derek Yu is aware of how weird it is to have what are apparently the hardest areas in the game pop up first.

In general, we have to be somewhat careful about how we go about changing the game based on player feedback. Ultimately, Spelunky is a game that is designed to have some sharp edges in it, and there’s always the risk of removing fun along with the frustration.

From the sounds of things, Mossmouth is very aware that players might not be enjoying certain aspects of their game and are doing their best to resolve those problems while not sacrificing on the designer’s vision. Spelunky 2 is available now on Steam and PS4.

