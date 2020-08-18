Spelunky 2 will take a few weeks to drop on PC after it debuts on PS4

Spelunky 2 is just around the corner. The sequel to one of the best rogue-likes maybe ever made has been in development for ages now, and despite the occasional delay here and there, progress on the game has been charging forward solidly, evidenced by the fact that store pages for it are currently cropping up all over the place. An official Steam page was spotted for the game just earlier this week, which has got everyone wondering if the release could be sooner than expected. To be fair, only PC players are wondering that. Players on PS4 know when Spelunky 2 will drop for them and it’ll definitely be ahead of the PC release.

Derek Yu, creator of the game, stated that the PC version of Spelunky 2 will be arriving on PC just “a few weeks after” it drops on PS4. Now the PS4 version of Spelunky 2 is launching on 15 September, so I think it would be fair to say that PC players can expect the game to launch in a September/October window. Yu did comment that there was a reason for the differing release dates, saying that more time is needed “to make sure that Spelunky 2 runs well on PC.”

That includes testing online multiplayer, but it’s not the only thing we’ll be busy with.

That’s just damn exciting news, honestly. I’d rather be playing a game like Spelunky 2 on PC than PS4, just because it’s easier to have something playing on the second monitor. The great thing about rogue-likes is that you can always catch up on Netflix or YouTube while playing them, and that’s just much harder to do when sitting in the lounge, confined to a single TV.

