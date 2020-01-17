Stadia is looking to expand its library by 120 games in 2020

Google’s streaming game service is planning on introducing a whole load of new games this year, to be enjoyed by all three Stadia users.

Okay, settle down, class. Yes, I know it’s very easy to laugh at Stadia. Please stop that aggressive pointing, Luke, it makes Google very uncomfortable. If I hear a single insult out of you, Crude David, then I’m marching you straight to the principal’s office, understand? Stadia is still considered to be a bit of a joke within the gaming hemisphere, despite how surprised everyone was that the whole process actually worked.

Turns out, streaming video games onto whatever platform you want and playing them, despite concerns about connectivity and latency, was playable. Not just that, it was surprisingly playable; many people reported that the latency wasn’t an issue at all. It’s just a pity then that Stadia’s services were such a train wreck with failed deliveries, overpriced games, a controller that didn’t work as promised and a host of other unkept secrets they were hoping we’d all forget about. Yet it seems Stadia is making some moves to try and turn it all around by promising 120 new games in 2020.

“Looking at our upcoming lineup, we are tracking more than 120 games coming to Stadia in 2020, and are targeting more than ten games in the first half of this year alone that will be only available on Stadia when they launch”, wrote the Stadia Team in an official blogpost.

So not only will Stadia be bringing more games to the platform, it seems to be doubling down on its efforts to compete with a range of exclusive titles. Beyond the announcement of “more games”, the Stadia Team also revealed some of the updates coming in the first quarter of 2020, specifically “support for 4K gaming on the Web”, improvements to the Assistant functionality on the Web, support for more Android phones and wireless connectivity to the Web for the Stadia controller.

While I highly doubt any of these improvements will be enough to dredge the disappointing corpse of Stadia out of the river just yet, at least some props should go to the Stadia Team for working through the hiccups and trying to deliver a product that’s actually worth the asking price. I crunched the numbers and if they keep on improving on Stadia like this, they should eventually reach mainstream relevancy in 2075.

