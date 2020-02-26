Steam’s search function has been overhauled and it should be a lot easier to find stuff

The addition of new filters and an infinite scrolling option means it should be much easier to unearth that one indie game you’ve heard so much about.

Steam is great, we all use it, we all love it. It was a game changer over a decade ago and it still maintains its dominance as a digital platform despite the recent surge in competition. Yet while we can all sit here and wax lyrical about the great deals and convenience of Valve’s marketplace, let us also not forget that searching for games on Steam sucks. Like, it suuuuuuuuuuuuucks. The search function feels clunky and outdated and just in serious need of some kind of revamp. Which, fortunately for us folks that don’t want to sift through thousands of hentai sliding puzzle games, is about to change as Valve has announced that Steam Experiment Labs 4 is targeting the Search function.

The expansion of Steam’s search function was first started back in September 2019 as a part of the Steam Labs program, which looks at improving Steam to a point where it’s actually not a hideous pain to use. These improvements have now gone live and include a range of new options to help you search through the seemingly endlessly increasing wave of games being added to the marketplace every day.

A price slider, tag inclusions and exclusion and the option to exclude games already owned or on your wishlist will no doubt make the system much easier to use. Beyond that, you’ll also be able to exclude games of certain languages and VR-exclusive games. Maybe I’m a cynic but when I read through those additions, my first reaction wasn’t one of happiness but more confusion. Those just seem like really simple additions to the search feature and I’m baffled that it took Valve this long to implement them.

Infinite scroll is now also an option for those of you who hate having to manually select a new page to load up instead of fighting the carpel tunnel slowly developing in your index finger. After this update went live, Steam confirmed that they have more improvements for Steam’s search engine planned for the future and invited users to provide feedback over on the Steam Labs page.

