Steel Dawn, Fallout 76s latest expansion, arrives a week early

You know what, let’s actually give some props to Fallout 76 instead of bashing it for once. It might have been a major disappointment for fans, and taken years to actually reach a stage where it’s not only consistently playable but also slightly enjoyable but this week the Brotherhood of Steel has just rocked up early. It’s easy bait and I’m aware of how much of a basic Fallout fanboy it makes me but man, do I love seeing those power-armour juggernauts trudging through the mud. Fallout 76 players were surprised when the Steel Dawn expansion, which re-introduces the Brotherhood, came a week earlier than expected. Which is neat!

Today we're releasing our Steel Dawn update for #Fallout76 ahead of schedule! You will be able to experience the all-new Steel Dawn questline, your very own C.A.M.P. Shelter, and more!



Patch notes can be found here: https://t.co/6xHMKfNwP4 pic.twitter.com/kTql1VMQjL — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) November 24, 2020

So what can you expect to find in Steel Dawn beyond the technology-gatekeeping weenies? When you’re done participating in the first chapter of their storyline, which includes new characters, new locations to explore and some cool sounding quest rewards, you can head underground for safety and build C.A.M.P Shelters. These are basically just your normal camp except that they’re underground. There’s even some variety in how big you want to make the space, which is nice. It sucks hiding from nukes in a cramped cupboard.

Perhaps one of the most significant changes comes in the removal of Hunger and Thirst. Now players won’t be penalised for not eating or drinking in-game and will instead only receive a buff if they’re looking after their nutrition. Defeats the point of a “survival game” but at least there’s that Survival Mo… oh they disabled that, didn’t they? Bummer.

If you’re at all interested in all the changes, balance tweaks, and bug squashes you can check them all out here in the Steel Dawn patch notes.

