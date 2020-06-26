Street Power Soccer looks like a football game that’s stylish, fun and absolutely mad

Football video games are a polarising choice these days. You’re either down for Electronic Arts and their polished FIFA series, or your only other alternative is Konami’s Pro Evolution series which has leaned all the way into the esports side of the beautiful game. But where’s the middleground? Where are the options for a different breed of football, one that is played far away from stadiums, celebrating player skill and turning the streets into legendary proving grounds for talented feet?

Street Power Soccer (And yes there is a Street Power Football version in other territories) aims to be that game. Developed by SFL Interactive and Gamajun games, Street Power Soccer is what happens when you apply Street Fighter and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater to football. While it has plenty of authenticity within its DNA, this is a game that is focused on competitive fun, breaking a few rules of physics and showing off your skill with a controller to turn a ball into an expression of power. Interested? Here’s a quick rundown on what you can expect from Street Power Soccer.

There’s a number of big names attached to the game

FIFA may have powerhouse superstars, but Street Power Soccer also has plenty of star power to flex! On launch, the likes of Liv Cooke, Melody Donchet, Soufiane Bencok, Daniel Got Hits, Raquel Benetti, and Andrew Henderson and many more will be featured within their game, their likenesses and authentic style recreated through motion capture sessions and SFL Interactive’s eye for detail.

Football matches are wild

Street Power Soccer’s bread and butter are football matches featuring teams of three players per side. It looks like polished footie action, but with a few twists of the formula: Matches play out on smaller basketball-sized courts, you can intercept the ball by pushing your player to expend their stamina and the longer a match lasts, the likelier it is that your power-up will fill up.

Yes that’s right, there’s a gameplay feature that allows you to deliver killer kicks, powerful punts and break through the defense of your competition with all manner of tricks and skills. There’s an overt inspiration from Street Fighter here, but when you’re able to dish out movies such as Boyka’s backflip, Liv’s around the world, Melody’s special moves or Andreas’ windmill, street football suddenly becomes a more interesting sport to take part in.

There’s no custom player option, but there is a ton of customisation available

While you won’t be able to craft a football player who hits the streets and embarks on a rags to riches storyline, you will be able to pick from the many licensed players within the game and outfit them as you progress through the game. There are plenty of cosmetic options on tap, ranging from branded clothing to sweet kicks, full team uniforms and a whole lot more that can be unlocked with an in-game currency that you’ll earn with every victory.

There’s a mode dedicated to nutmegging your competition

While we call it Eshibobo, Street Power Soccer’s Panna mode is a simple game of one on one football that’s all about scoring points and embarrassing your opponent with ye olde nutmeg. Scoring a goal may earn you points, but doing so from between your opponents legs in the ultimate act of humiliation? That’ll result in your score rocketing upwards, provided that you don’t fall to the same fate.

There’s a bounce bounce revolution mode

If you think you’ve got the quickest thumbs on the block, you can even try your hand at a specialised trick mode where you can chain unreal skill against the clock. The more complicated the tricks the higher you’ll score, but this mode may not be for the faint of hearted as the challenge quickly ups the ante the better you do.

If you’re feeling up to the challenge, you can even try your foot at Trick Shot

Not content to just be a sports game with plenty of flavour, Street Power Soccer also offers a mode called Trick Shot. The idea is easy enough: You’ve got a spot to kick a ball into, and several objects in your path that force you to gauge the perfect angle and just the right amount of force that you can use to nail the goal. SFL Interactive plan to evolve this mode in the weeks and months to come, constantly finding new spots with which to test players and throwing new challenges into the mix.

The soundtrack is bangin’

And lastly, what’s a white-knuckle game of football like without some great tracks to get you moving? Street Power Soccer will feature Liv Cooke, Melody Donchet, Soufiane Bencok, Daniel Got Hits, Raquel Benetti, and Andrew Henderson on the playlist, with tracks from the Black Eyed Peas, DJ Snake, and Snap adding some audio flavour to the mix as well.

Street Power Soccer will slapping some sporty spheres into a tiny net on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, later this year.

Last Updated: