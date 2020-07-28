Suikoden spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle smashed through its Kickstarter goals in mere hours

I’ve never played one of these Sugar Daniel RPG games from an era that’s old AF, but even I have to admit that the first teaser trailer for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes left me wanting more. I’m not the only fanboy in the room it seems, as plenty of passionate JRPG fans were ready to put their trust and money in Rabbit & Bear Studios for the spiritual successor to a beloved classic franchise.

Within a mere three hours, the Eiyuden Chronicle Kickstarter was obliterated, easily grabbing the initial $500 000 that its team was asking for. Heck, I was watching the Kickstarter update in real time last night, and such was the ferocity of the unleashed fandom that it caused the website to crash. When it was back online, the numbers just kept flowing in.

Eiyuden Chronicle has reached over 50% of its goal in ~38 minutes



Starting to get the impression that people have been waiting for a new Suikoden title pic.twitter.com/EkRr74sbMC — Nibel (@Nibellion) July 27, 2020

At the time of writing, Eiyuden Chronicle now has more than tripled the funding goal that it was after, as it sits on a pot of over $1.5 million. In case you missed it, here’s the pitch for Eiyuden Chronicle that drove fans to punch their credit card details into Kickstarter while forgetting all about the Mighty No. 9 debacle:

Story

Our story begins in one corner of Allraan, a tapestry of nations with diverse cultures and values. By dint of sword, and by way of magical objects known as “rune-lenses,” the land’s history has been shaped by the alliances and aggressions of the humans, beastmen, elves, and desert people who live there. The Galdean Empire has edged out other nations and discovered a technology that amplifies the rune-lenses’ magic. Now, the Empire is scouring the continent for an artifact that will expand their power even further. It is on one such expedition that Seign Kesling, a young and gifted imperial officer, and Nowa, a boy from a remote village, meet each other and become friends. However, a twist of fate will soon drag them into the fires of war, and force them both to reexamine everything they believe to be right and true.

Rabbit & Bear expect to have Eiyuden Chronicle finished within two and a half years, with the game coming to multiple platforms upon release.

Last Updated: