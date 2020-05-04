Summer Games Fest 2020 announced – Sneak peeks, big reveals and playable demos from May to August

Out of all the spheres of entertainment to get smacked with a viral backhand this year, video games may just be most resilient medium for fun around, able to bounce back from disaster and evolve to face the 2020 crisis in its own unique way. This year hasn’t been easy: With E3 and Gamescom’s physical presence on the gaming stage cancelled, publishers and development studios have had to look at establishing a digital presence to get the word out on the games that are still looking to launch this year.

Those efforts have mostly been solo projects, but as of this month there’ll be a more united front in the form of the Summer Games Fest. Curated by Geoff Keighley, the Summer Games Fest is built on an interesting idea: Not just showing off what games will look like, but actually providing a decent chunk of them in a playable form. “In these uncertain and challenging times, it’s more important than ever that video games serve as a common and virtual connection point between us all,” said Geoff Keighley, curator, Summer Game Fest in a press release.

SGF is an organising principle that promises fans a whole season of video game news and other surprises from the comfort of home.

So who’s on the starting line-up for the Summer Games Fest? Details on when certain announcements will be made have yet to be finalised, but for now the next couple of months have some massive names in the mix: 2K, Activision Publishing, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Bethesda, Blizzard Entertainment, Bungie, CD Projekt Red, Digital Extremes, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Private Division, Riot Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Steam, SQUARE ENIX, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Part of the Summer Game Fest season will see platforms such as Steam, Xbox and others offer fans access to playable limited time demonstrations and trials of select game content, with specific game content and timing varying by platform. Steam will run their portion of the Summer Edition from June 9 – 14, with other platform dates still to be announced.

Microsoft will also be hosting their own look at Xbox Series X games on Thursday, but it’s safe to say that the next couple of months are going to be exciting. Holy crap, please let this be the year when the next Batman game is finally allowed to escape from the shadows of a million trillion teases.

