Temtem is adding 50 new critters, two new islands and a whole lot more to its world in 2020

Few games in history have been able to give Nintendo’s mighty Pokémon franchise a run for its money, but there’s one game that scores a Tem out of Tem on the ballsy scale of challenging the industry giant! Temtem is out right now on Steam Early Access, and with a half million sales in the trunk so far it isn’t doing too badly at all. While Pokémon Sword and Shield literally has millions more numbers to its sales figures, Temtem has something else that the house that Pikachu built doesn’t: A very flexible update system.

Developer Crema has posted its content roadmap for Temtem, detailing how they’ll be evolving the game and hopefully not pushing B mid-transformation on some tantalising new aspects of the MMO. Here’s an easy to digest breakdown of what you can expect in the coming months:

Spring 2020

Ranked Matchmaking V1

Spectator Mode V1

In-Game chat

Chat bubbles

Club management

Summer 2020

New island: Kisiwa

25 new Temtem

Player housing

Climbing gear

Emotes V2

Winter 2020

New island: Cipanku

25 new Temtem

1st mythical Temtem

In-game tournaments

Quest diary

Achievements

“Please, keep in mind that every detail discussed here is not 100% confirmed for the game,” Crema wrote in a blog post announcing the upcoming additions.

During the game’s development cycle, ideas change constantly and stuff we like today we might not like as much tomorrow. So take everything in here not as confirmed facts, but more like the stuff we would like to include in the game. The same thing happens with the planned dates. We’re not really big fans of having public dates for everything, they add a lot of unnecessary pressure on the team and they make making changes and swapping features around a very difficult task. We know everyone else likes dates though, so we’ve decided to include open dates for each block of features. Take them with a grain of salt and expect delays and features moved around dates.

It’s a lengthy but positive start to Temtem’s future, one that looks bright and positive so far. Much like the game itself, which has been a welcome breath of fresh air in the genre of battlin’ pocket monsters.

