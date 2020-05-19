Tencent now owns the System Shock 3 and 4 websites

System Shock of a Down

There’s been speculation lately that System Shock 3 is about as dead as a mass hugging competition event in 2020, but it turns out that rumours of the demise of that sequel may have been grossly exaggerated. Developer OtherSide Entertainment and creative director Warren Spector were feeling the pinch after a mass exodus of key staff on the game, with word on the follow-up to the cult classic revolving around Spector going on the hunt for a new publishing partner after their deal with Starbreeze took a bad turn.

According to VGC, that partner may have been found as OtherSide has apparently aligned itself with a company that has very very deep pockets. The report claims that Tencent is now in the SHODAN business, with the company taking ownership of the SystemShock3.com and SystemShock4.com domains, something which you can see more of on DomainTools.

That record popped up back in April 13, although neither site is currently active as System Shock 3’s official site is hosted on a different domain. It has been a long journey for System Shock 3 so far, with the game project first popping up towards the end of 2015 and then going through multiple phases of development infamy.

Back in April, OtherSide’s marketing and business development VP Walter Somol popped up on the game forums to post a simple message regarding the current status of the game, whose working staff in Texas can currently be counted on a single hand:“We’re still here.”

We’re all working remotely right now, probably like most of you. Our new concept is coming along nicely and we are really excited about it. We have cool and we think distinctive art style for it and we have that and gameplay coming together in UE4. I know it’s a tease, but I just can’t really say anything about it at this point.

If Tencent has taken publishing control of the game, then that Chinese investment could be just what the doctor ordered to get this project back on track. As the old adage goes, a healthy cash injection a day keeps the game in a state of play.

