Terraria is “now complete” as the Journey’s End update wraps up a nine-year journey

There’s something bitterly sweet about Journey’s End finally releasing. With Terraria having been out and supported for almost nine years now, it’s incredibly satisfying to see the developer’s vision for the game come to fruition. Yet just like it’s sad to bid farewell to a cast of characters you’ve come to adore in your most beloved TV series finale, it’s a little bit heartbreaking that we can’t expect any more additions to the game. Terraria started out as what many perceived as a cheap cash-in on the success of Minecraft back in 2011, yet as the years have gone by and the game has evolved, it has transformed into something completely different. So what exactly has Journey’s End added to the game?

Honestly, the changelog is too huge to actually include in it’s entirety (it’s 40 pages of pure text!) but beyond the dozens of new items, weapons, enemies and bosses, the two big new additions are Journey Mode and Master Mode. Both radically change the way that Terraria can be played with Journey Mode’s adjustable difficulty slider making for the most accessible way to play it while Master Mode is designed to kick you in the teeth at every opportunity, described by developer Re-Logic as “a next-level challenge intended for those skilled, brave, or foolish enough to take it on.” Just what nine years of experience have led up to.

Thousands of people came together over the weekend to dip their toes in Terraria’s final update with the game hit a concurrent player count of 54,000 users. Impressive for a game that’s nearly a decade old. “This update has been a labor of love, tirelessly worked on by our team over a good while, and we truly feel that it brings Terraria to the next level, to a place where the core game can finally be called ‘complete’”, writes Re-Logic in the game’s forums.

If ever there was a time to leap back in, it’s safe to say that right now couldn’t be better.

