That bonkers Xbox Series X fridge? You could win one of them

The Xbox Series X doesn’t look like a terrible console. It’s safer than the PlayStation 5 and apparently rather dense but it doesn’t really do much other than stand around ominously and loom over everyone that dares walk into your lounge. There’ve been some great memes surrounding the Series X, about how it looks like the monolith from 2001: A Space Odyssey, a rocket launcher hoisted upon Arnold Schwarzenegger’s shoulder and even a fridge. Microsoft, not one to turn a spot of R&D down, ran with the idea and designed a missile launcher that looked exactly like the Series X.

Okay, it was actually a fridge but the launcher would have been pretty cool.

The one.



The only.



Xbox Series X Fridge giveaway.



Follow and retweet with #XSXFridgeSweeps for a chance to win the Xbox Series X Fridge.



Ends 11/04/20. Rules: https://t.co/4P5hCSBPcy pic.twitter.com/MAt7xcTTQ4 — Xbox (@Xbox) October 28, 2020

Microsoft, happy to take the piss out of itself, is leaning into the joke and offering the Xbox Series X fridge as a prize for anyone who wants to completely ruin the aesthetic of their kitchen because it looks utterly hideous (Editor’s note: Forgive him guys, his head was used for basketball lessons after he was born).

Sure, it’s large and can probably store a healthy amount of lettuce but just look at it. Would you really want that thing in your kitchen? The fridge’s interior even lights up green when you open which is just gaudy, weird and I absolutely must have one this very instant.

If you’re feeling lucky and have the strength of mind to survive looking at something like this take up space in your house every time you gaze upon it, then you can find the rules of the competition here. It basically amounts to simply retweeting the competition’s announcement post but you know how finicky all these companies can be.

And just a heads-up on the rules for this competition:

Retweets will NOT be eligible that contain any content that is obscene or offensive, violent, defamatory, disparaging or illegal, or that promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, or a particular political agenda, or that communicates messages that may reflect negatively on the goodwill of Microsoft.

