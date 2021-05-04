The CritCast Episode 16: Officer Bidoofy is back to say farewell!

Listen gang, it’s been a fun ol’ ride, hasn’t it? I’m not going to beat around the bush on this one: This will be the last episode of The CritCast before the show goes on a bit of a hiatus. It’s no one’s fault and we still love you! It’s just that I’ve stumbled into a somewhat important career opportunity that’s about to consume all my time and Darryn is about 3 cups of coffee away from full-blown burnout; Man works hard at his two jobs. Thus, we’re taking a bit of an extended break but who knows? Once a new rhythm is found and normality is restored, we might return to plague your ears once more…

In any case, we’ve got a show that’s stuffed filled with games this week! Darryn talks about how frustrating yet rewarding Returnal is as well as elaborating on whether or not New Pokemon Snap is a first-person shooter or not (it totally is). Then we also discuss some dumb anime about fighting mechs in space, Mobile Suit Fighter G Gundam, and we have a rather lovely conversation about how much we enjoyed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier now that it’s all wrapped up. As for the news, well it’s financials season, baby!

It’s been a fun little experiment folks! Thanks for humouring us and our dumb nonsense which you’ll still be able to find in spades on the website every day. So having said that, I’ll see you in whatever bit of news I think is interesting tomorrow!

