The CritCast is back to inform you about The Medium, stonks and industrial grape pressers

The CritCast is back to inform you about The Medium, stonks and industrial grape pressers

Every Saturday, Darryn and I sit down to muse about the week that we’ve just survived. Generally, those conversations take a bit of a turn for the absurd as the tangents wind their way through everything that’s brought up in earnest. Just once I’d like to make a point about something without it being related to an anime of some sort. Yet these are the cards that I’ve been dealt so let’s just roll with it, I guess.

In this episode of the CritCast Darryn and I delve into the philosophical questions raised by Donut Country, discuss how The Medium is not at all scary but still fantastic, lament how bad the demo for Balan Wonderworld is and explore something called… That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime.

Sure, why not?

You can give the CritCast a listen right over on our Anchor page or via Spotify. We’re in the process of distributing it to other podcatchers at the moment and by next week you should have a load of other options. If you enjoy the show, please do give us a follow and a shout on social media? Every bit of marketing helps.

See you in the next one!

Last Updated: