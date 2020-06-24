Almost a decade since it first released, and the impact crater of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one that can still be seen from space by the naked eye. Having won back fans over the years with a return to familiar locales such as Morrowind, The Elder Scrolls Online is once again casting a spell of nostalgia on its fanbase through its new Greymoor expansion.

Skyrim beckons, danger is around every corner and once again it’s up to you to get to the bottom of things in an adventure that’s entirely Fus-Roh-kay depending on how much fondness you have left in you for the best game of 2011. And make no mistake, Greymoor is one heck of a looker when you first set foot upon its frigid Nordic lands.

You don’t have too much time to marvel at this reborn land however, as those darn vampires are up to no good in this tale that takes place over eight centuries before the events of Skyrim. From the cold grasp of Western SKyrim to the sprawling expansion of Blackreach in a storyline that’s perfectly alright. It gets points for being brief, the voice acting is excellent and the main beats are about as telegraphed as a Mike Tyson liver blow.

Greymoor also casts its gaze towards the Vampire skill line, finally giving the maligned powers of darkness a necessary overhaul from basic animations through to core mechanics. While there’s a certain devilish fun in embracing the power of the darkness, sinking your fangs into what is essentially a new class in Greymoor does come with some stale blood being drawn out. You’ll need more resources for your skills, NPCs give you the cold shoulder and you’re also a vampiric glass cannon, able to dish out tremendous damage but with the resilience of used toilet paper being thrown into the Daedric bargain.

There’s a lot to love about being a vampire in Greymoor, but it happens to be an alternative lifestyle that is more fraught with peril than it needs to be at this stage in the game. But if you’re coming back for one big new feature, Greymoor has something that’ll be enticing to veterans beyond its roughly 15ish hour story, half-dozen world bosses and a new trial. Called Antiquities, this collection of mini-games focuses on scrying for artifacts, getting your hands dirty and uncovering new gear along the way.

There’s a grind to it, make no mistake, but the end goal of unearthing brand new mythic gear that can also be sold for a tidy profit. Ever wanted to have enough funds to afford that mansion on the hill? Here you go then! If there’s a real success to be seen in this latest expansion, it’s that Greymoor may just be the most inviting Elder Scrolls Online experience so far.

At this point in the decade, just about everyone has managed to play Skyrim. Revisiting those lands is a nostalgic carrot dangling from the end of a stick, but its a vegetable I was happy to chase even if the experience felt somewhat hollow.

