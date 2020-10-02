The gameplay trailer for Amnesia: Rebirth is about as terrifying as you’re expecting

Amnesia: The Dark Descent. The first horror game I ever played, swayed by those dumb “Let’s Plays” that were plaguing YouTube at the time of release. I was a young teenager, I didn’t know any better. All I knew is that I wanted in on the zeitgeist of running away from the gangly hordes of face-melted creatures and hoping they didn’t rip open the cupboard I was hiding in. Amnesia is getting a third game at the end of this month, subtitled “Rebirth” which I feel more people should know about because there hasn’t really been a great deal of marketing around it. Fortunately, we do finally have a gameplay trailer for Amnesia: Rebirth, and wouldn’t you know it, it’s pretty damn spooky!

The trailer doesn’t give much away regarding the game’s narrative but it does show off a great deal of what you’ll be doing. Picking up objects and yeeting them in terror, hiding in dark spaces and solving weird and wonderful puzzles while some unknown entity does its best to paint the walls with your spleen. In terms of plot, Rebirth is set 100 years after the original Amnesia game and focuses on protagonist Tasi Trianon after she’s stuck in the Algerian desert due to a plane crash. You know how it is, sometimes you just have a bad day.

From the five minutes of gameplay, Rebirth looks like it’s taking everything established by Dark Descent and expanding it outward. The mechanics seem deeper, the level of interaction more varied, and that core feeling of something always watching and waiting to ambush you has been retained. Amnesia: Rebirth launches on 20 October for Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG.

