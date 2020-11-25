The Hugo Awards will honour a video game in 2021 and then probably never again

You know, video games have come a long way since Pac-Man. It’s not all WAKAWAKA, you know what I’m saying, kids? Games are big and beautiful and they have stories to tell. Some of those stories are so good, they should maybe even win an award! They could grab a Game Award from Geoff Keighley’s palms but that doesn’t fee posh enough.

No, some video games deserve a Hugo Award, only one the most prestigious trophies that could be thrown at a work of science-fiction or fantasy. Fortunately, The Hugo Awards have agreed with that sentiment! Just… well, they aren’t exactly making an institution out of it.

In 2021, there's going to be a Hugo Award For Best Video Game.



The DisCon III committee has chosen to create this special category for 2021 only, as provided for by the rules of the World Science Fiction Society.#HugoAwards



You’ve definitely heard of The Hugo Awards and if you haven’t, your favourite sci-fi novel was probably nominated for it. It’s a big deal in the world of literature so the announcement that for the first time they’ll be honouring a game is a pretty big deal. To be eligible for the 2021 award, a work has to meet a certain requirement. For the gaming section, anything nominated must be “a game or substantial modification of a game first released to the public on a major gaming platform in the previous calendar year in the fields of science fiction, fantasy, or related subjects.”

“Since early 2020, many of us have spent more time gaming than we ever expected. This award will offer fans an opportunity to celebrate the games that have been meaningful, joyful, and exceptional over this past year,” said Colette Fozard, co-chair of DisCon 3, the 79th World Science Fiction Convention.

Now, while this is all cool, there is a major caveat to it all. Mainly the fact that the Hugo Awards are only honouring games this year. That’s right, this is a once-off award which feels like a slap in the face by an old man with dust in his veins. Games have a category this year due to the unique circumstances of 2020 because once the pandemic ends properly, games will just be toys once again, right?

Sure, a step in the right direction but even the folks running The Hugo Awards must feel weird about including a single game and then never returning to the medium. Hopefully, the response is strong enough that they keep it for future awards, even though back in 2006 the category of “Best Interactive Video Game” was included but subsequently dropped due to a “lack of interest”. The Hugo Study Committee is considering “Best Game or Interactive Experience” for a permanent category but who knows how many hoops they’ll have to jump through to get that approved.

