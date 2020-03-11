The rumoured Tony Hawk Pro Skater sequel will apparently have five songs from punk rock band The Death Set

We’ve been a good couple of years now without a Tony Hawk Pro Skater game, which is a good couple of years too many in my book. While I’ve been screaming into the void for years now that Robomodo’s last-ditch attempt under orders from Activision that resulted in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5 wasn’t a bad game at all (and also not a good game HEYOH MIDDLING!), that absence of gnarly shreds and sick tricks has only made my heart grow fonder for the cult classic franchise.

The series may be pining for the fjords currently, but oh-ho, what is this? A sneaky bit of news popping a 1080 Benihana into my hopes and dreams of a revival? That’s the word according to American punk rock band The Death Set, who may have jumped the gun when they announced on their Facebook page that it had “Just licensed 5 new songs to Tony Hawk 2020 game”, claiming that “you’ll be hearing this shit soon.”

Sounds logical!After professional skateboarder Lizzie Armanto accidentally let slip that a new Tony Hawk game was on the way, rumours began circulating that Activision had renewed its licensing deal with the original Hawkman and that something new was in the works. What that project could be though, is anyone’s guess. While a brand new game built for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X would naturally be aces, I’ve got my money on Activision sticking to their retro guns for this project.

After the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon remasters which gave the original games a glorious new coat of paint while preserving their original DNA turned out to be huge hits, the Tony Hawk Pro Skater franchise is easily their next most iconic franchise to give that same level of attention to. Throw in a brand new licensed soundtrack, render every bone-breaking gaff on a skateboard in new detail with the latest technology and shine a light on the original trilogy, and I’ll happily shred for days.

Sooner or later, we’ll find out exactly what Activision and Tony Hawk are up to. Or we’ll be dealing with more than just 96 bitter beings.

