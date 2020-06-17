The Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition is live with demos galore

New Video games. At this time of the year? In this part of the world? Localised entirely within your PC? Yep! While June is normally a month for you to look at upcoming games and wonder just how much the journos got paid to say nice thins about them at E3 (Spoiler: Not a lot, we’re pretty cheap to bribe), actually going hands on with new products seems to be an afterthought in this day and age.

Well fret not! In an act of pure remember demo discs yo the Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition has kicked off, with demos galore and developer insights a’plenty. Right now, your backlog is crying at how you’ll never make a dent in it because of all those demos that have also gone live. There’s over 900 demos according to PC Gamer, with the main page not quite listing all of them.

Still, if you do a demo search on Steam, you’re bound to find something despite the fact that Steam’s interface looks like an absolute hot mess right now. Here’s a brief taste of stuff that you’ll probably dig:

The Steam Game Festival will run until June 22, with the festival also having Ask Me Anything and developer livestream events. It’s mostly an indie game focus this year, but seeing as how that genre of gaming is well chuffing good lately and a great alternative to having your face rearranged by a hyper-active tween in Fortnite who doesn’t realise that I can hear his crappy taste in music being piped through his headset mic JEREMY, it’s a rad alternative.

