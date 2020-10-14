Thousands of Baldur’s Gate 3 players died after they interrupted Ogre sexy-times

Brad’s been waxing lyrical about Baldur’s Gate 3 lately, resulting in a review so nerdy and infused with Dungeons ‘n Dragons DNA that when I was done reading it I sent him a NEEEEERRRRRRRRRRDD voice message. While it’s early access state is naturally buggy, developer Larian’s sequel to the beloved role-playing game series is shaping up mighty fine and by the time the game is complete, it’ll be something to behold.

A few days into its first act, the studio already has some fascinating stats to share when it’s not giving players well-deserved grief for making the most vanilla of in-game characters using the detailed creation tools available to them. Here’s a breakdown on how players can’t stop dying thanks to an interruption of Ogre intimacy, according to Larian:

There’s a huge spike in deaths around the area you first meet Gale, suggesting some players don’t necessarily like it when a smug wizard appears out of a rock.

This is a traditionally non-combat encounter, but of course in Baldur’s Gate 3 players can enter into combat with whomever they wish, at almost any moment.

This suggests that players are actively engaging in combat with Gale. Is it something he said?

On the topic of Gale, he has died a total of 333757 times.

However, Gale has a party-member kill-rate 4 times higher than any NPC in the game.

Shadowheart is the only companion to die more than the player character; poor Shadowheart.

The Owlbear Cub has killed 5717 players.

Exactly 4000 people died as a result of interrupting the intimate moments of Ogres and Bug Bears.

If you died at the crash site in your encounter with the fallen Mind Flayer, don’t fret, you’re with 3753 others.

The first big patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 has also arrived, fixing numerous glitches, bugs, and proving more polish to the first act of the game. You can see all the detailed fixes below, in a breakdown that will be pure Viagra for anyone who gets turned on bullet-point lists:

Added polish and bug fixes to several in-game cinematics, such as Shadow Heart recruitment, Astarion recruitment and Volo’s Poem. (These will be ongoing throughout EA).

Added minor text tweaks to various bits and bobs.

Altered certain dialogue choices for different NPCs.

Added extra combat tutorial messages to better explain the basics (let us know how you get on).

Astarion no longer thinks Lae’zel inspected you at camp when she is not in your party. Quite rightly.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash related to having the level up screen open while in a dialog.

Fixed a crash related to dropping items from inventory.

Fixed a rare crash that could happen at the start of combat.

Fixed a possible blocking issue when using the transponder at the end of the tutorial twice.

Fixed black screen issue when ending tutorial if the transponder was used by any character that is not the main player avatar.

Fixed a possible blocking issue when reassigning characters to others players while in combat.

Fixed an issue with lip sync not working correctly.

Fixed several localization issues.

Fixed combat UI not updating correctly when someone joined during combat.

Fixed party shared gold and items not always working in dialog checks.

Fixed summons from NPC’s getting stuck in combat.

Fixed levelled up characters having duplicated racial and class features.

Fixed not being able to level up to level 4 on a Zariel Tiefling Cleric of Light due to cantrip selection.

Fixed text cut-off issues in several interfaces.

Fixed party members getting stuck trying to open doors they run past.

Fixed listening in to dialogs getting stuck in multiplayer, also causing players not being able to save.

Fixed camp button being broken after closing the camp window with escape key.

Fixed “end the day” multiplayer message being broken if a player closed it with an escape key.

Fixed certain quests not having map markers.

Fixed certain secret entrances incorrectly showing up on the map.

Fixed incorrect player portraits in the lobby screen as more people joined.

Fixed Cambion wings and Tiefling tail animations.

Fixed map not centering correctly on player characters in smaller subregions.

Fixed health values not being synced correctly to the Baldur’s Gate 3 twitch extension.

Fixed superiority die not showing actual values when using abilities such as Menacing attack.

Fixed minor issues with hair, skinning and textures on several models.

Fixed lighting issue in owlbear cave.

Fixed not being able to walk over corpses.

Tweaked ragdolls to reduce the possibility of models exploding (or glitching. Idk how to explain it, but it’s spooky).

