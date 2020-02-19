THQ Nordic’s holding company The Embracer Group has bought World War Z and The Witcher 3 Switch developer Saber Interactive

Last year, THQ Nordic AB – the holding company – renamed to The Embracer Group to avoid confusion with THQ Nordic GmbH, the Austrian publishing company. The group as it stands now consists of Koch Media GmbH/Deep Silver, THQ Nordic GmbH, Coffee Stain AB and Amplifier Game Invest AB. The holding company employs over 3000 people and is the custodian of several big franchises including Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest and a whole lot more.

And it’s just become bigger. The Embracer Group has acquired Saber Interactive, the port and support developer known for their incredible work on the Switch versions of The Witcher 3. They’ve also had a hit in their own original work in the fun World War Z.

“Saber has been on our radar for a very long time because of their deep history of consistently high-quality work. Their ambitious moves towards self-funding projects in recent years have been particularly impressive, especially with World War Z, which sold more than three million units. While Saber will remain a standalone company within Embracer Group, we look forward to collaborating with them to elevate their ability to create and market premier titles.”, says Lars Wingefors, Founder and CEO of Embracer Group.

If I had to hazard a guess, I’d say Saber’s going to be very busy bringing THQ’s existing library to the Switch. Thanks to their work on The SWitcher 3, they’ve shown they know how to squeeze big games down to a little machine.

“Over the course of 19 years as an independent developer, Saber has had its share of suitors. With Embracer Group, we’ve at last found the perfect partner. We could not be more thrilled to see through the many projects we’ve dreamed of together.” says Matthew Karch, Co-Founder and CEO of Saber Interactive.

Hopefully they’ll have the opportunity to develop some of their own stuff. I’d love to see a natural evolution of some of the ideas explored in World War Z.

The deal is worth an upfront payment of $150 million in cash, with further potential future earnings of $375 million “assuming certain objectives and conditions” are fulfilled. If they nail targets, it could see Saber earning $525 million.

