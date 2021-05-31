Biomutant’s next patch is aiming to fix…everything

Biomutant’s a pretty decent game, but it’s living proof of the old adage of biting off more than you can chew. A ton of gameplay balls are juggled at any given time, leading to a game which goes for a Jack of all trades approach and doesn’t really master many of its elements, but there’s still plenty of charm to be found in the game.

Plus, nothing that a few patches can’t sort out either. Ah, the beauty of the digital age. Developer Experiment 101 has been monitoring fan feedback, and based on the community reception to the game, has begun putting together a patch to make some big changes. According to the studio, the pacing of dialogues, narrator settings, difficulty settings, video settings like depth of field and motion blur, loot and enemy tuning as well as sound and combat are all getting fine-tuned.

We are working on an update for #Biomutant which we will hope to get into players' hands soon.



Most likely we will be able to deliver the update to PC platforms first and then to consoles.



The update will include bug fixes and changes based on community feedback. — Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 29, 2021

I…I like the narrator. He’s sounds like Richard Attenborough narrating the post-apocalypse that has a ton of genetically-mutated furries running around, but I do get the criticism behind this upcoming tweak. He’s lovely, pure expositional ASMR, but man he does talk a lot even when his settings have been fiddled with. Randomly encouraging you to do stuff or telling you that there is no good or evil.

The update will be out soon on PC, and will then roll out to consoles according to Experiment 101. If you’ve been on the fence about hopping into Biomutant, now’s the time to…maybe wait a bit for this polishing to make the rough diamond of a game sparkle a little bit better. It’s a fun and interesting deviation from what you’d normally play and it feels like a PS2 era sandbox under a more modern lens, but for some reason, I can’t help but dig it.

Last Updated: