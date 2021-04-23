Ubisoft announces a crossover between Assassin’s Creed and… Mister Men?

From what I understand, children’s books are still big business. Beyond the fact that some of them are generally adorable, who doesn’t what their child reading as soon as possible? It opens so many doors! Yet if you’re a gamer parent and want your children to learn more about their heritage the stories they’re reading, firstly who allowed you to breed? Secondly, there aren’t really many options to choose from. That’s why Ubisoft has announced a collaboration between Assassin’s Creed and Adam Hargreaves, the current custodian of the long-running and very popular Mister Men and Little Miss book series.

It’s not even a parody. These are completely genuine books.

Adam Hargreaves is the son of the late Roger Hargreaves, who founded the Mister Men/Little Miss franchise. Ubisoft will release six books within the franchise, each one focusing on a different assassin pulled from throughout the series’ history. The first three will focus on Mister Ezio, Little Miss Kassandra and Little Miss Eivor with no word yet on who the current protagonists will be. As for the actual content of the stories, it seems difficult to really share lessons of life and morality through these vicious killers but they could serve as a neat little introduction to history for many younger readers.

Of all the partnerships to forge, this seems like one of the most unexpected but at the same time it makes sense that it would be Ubisoft doing something as weird as turning some of their most beloved characters into children’s books. There’s no word yet on price or release date but given that the final three characters have yet to be revealed, it may be a few months yet until you’re able to order them off Amazon.

Last Updated: