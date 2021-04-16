Ubisoft Digital Showcase confirmed for E3 in June

Ubisoft Forward is the publisher’s attempt at dealing with an increasingly digital world, one that doesn’t require the likes of an E3 to be relevant. Yet when there is an E3, well the temptation to join in on all the fun is probably rather overwhelming. Such is the case with the next Ubisoft Forward which will be taking place in June as a part of E3. While we knew Ubisoft was involved in E3’s transition to a digital event this year, we weren’t exactly sure in what capacity. It could have been that Ubisoft was only tangentially involved, but it seems like the Assassin’s Creed publisher is all in for a collaborative event.

The actual event, which is just titled Ubisoft Forward 2021 (alluding to the fact that this will likely be the only one of these we see this year) takes place at 8pm SAST on Saturday, 12 June which, by my estimates, is the start of the whole week long digital showcase. Not only is Ubisoft working with E3, it’s kicking the whole show off for them. In terms of what they’re announcing, nothing’s been confirmed yet but we are aware of several Ubisoft games currently in development: Far Cry 6, the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake (which went very quiet when everyone said it looked like a PS3 game) and Rider’s Republic.

We may even have another glance at Rainbow Six: Quarantine and you just know there’s going to be some ground-breaking new addition to Hyper Scape that absolutely no-one will care about. Oh, and what’s happened to Skull and Bones? That’s seemingly been left floating in limbo for months now. While I can’t say for sure, I’ll hedge my bets that these are the games we’ll see during Ubisoft Forward 2021.

