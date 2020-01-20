Ubisoft’s suing a DDoS services company for ruining Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft, developer and publisher of bad-ass tactical shooter Rainbow Six siege, is filing suit against a company they claim is selling services that disrupt their networks through DDoS. Though the suit names multiple people from across the globe, it was filed in a California court last week. The suit alleges that the defendants operate a site called SNG.ONE, which sells subscription services granting access to their DDoS servers, allowing those who cough up cash to bring gaming services to their knees.

For just $288.85 for “lifetime” access, or monthly subscriptions of around $30, users can bring down games like Rainbow Six siege, along with games like Fortnite, FIFA 20 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

Ubisoft claims that the defendants were well aware of the damage they’d caused with their loaned tools – which would cost the company time and manpower to fix.

“In order to maintain Ubisoft’s strong community of dedicated R6S players, Ubisoft has invested considerable time, money, and effort into ensuring that all of its players have a positive, fun, and rewarding experience each time they play R6S. By this lawsuit, Ubisoft seeks to stop an unscrupulous commercial group of hackers and profiteers dedicated to harming Ubisoft’s games and destroying the R6S player experience for their own personal financial benefit.”

According to the suit, “knowing that this lawsuit was imminent, Defendants have hastily sought to conceal evidence concerning their involvement, even going so far as to create and publish a fictional seizure notice on one of the websites used by Defendants falsely claiming that the domain had been seized by “Microsoft Inc. and Ubisoft Entertainment” pursuant to a fictional “Operation(D)DoS OFF.””

Yeah, they posted a fake seizure notice on their own site, maybe hoping it would all go away?

Ubisoft has asked US courts to shut the sites down, and award damages and fees. I have to side with Ubisoft on this. The sorts of people who’d ruin others time on the internet are, frankly, knobs. Those who enable knobs to do the same, but for profit? Mega knobs.

