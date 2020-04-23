Vaas, the infamous villain from Far Cry 3, could return “very soon” according to actor

Lot’s of people adore Far Cry 3, the game that reimagined the franchise and largely laid the groundwork for every Ubisoft open-world shooter that came after it. Whatever your feelings on the game, one can’t deny the influence it has had on the shooter genre in its entirety. Yet beyond raw gameplay mechanics, the thing that most players will remember about Farcry 3 is Vaas Montenegro, easily one of the best villains to come out of the previous generation of games and arguably one of the best evil-doers period. The insane pirate leader was performed with such brilliant malice and unhinged chaos that he became the poster-child for the game’s marketing. So it really sucked when you found out he was only in a third of the final game, only to be replaced by a far less interesting “big boss” villain. Yet there might be hope for Vaas still according to a recent Reddit AMA.

Michael Mando, the actor who provided his voice, appearance and motion capture performance that brought Vaas to life, held an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit last night and dropped some interesting hints regarding the future of his most recognisable character. After being asked if people still recognise him as Vaas, Mando responded that, “Vaas is my spirit animal – having co-created that character is something that will always be dear to me. I still get recognized as Vaas, and I still feel the outpouring of love for that character – makes me very happy. Who knows… maybe I will reprise the role very soon? :p” Is that a cheeky “tongue-sticking out” face at the end there? Interesting…

Thing is, Vaas died in Farcry 3 so how he returns to the franchise will require some sharp-witted creative writing to explain. They can probably just blame the several extremely detailed drug trips protagonist Jason Brody underwent. I mean, he did technically kill Vaas while he was tripping on some kind of mystical island plant, so it’s actually not too difficult of a story beat to retcon. Goes without saying that Mando might have just been teasing with his post, but knowing Ubisoft I’d say there’s still a distinct possibility that he’s hinting at something big.

Last Updated: