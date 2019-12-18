Warcraft 3: Reforged has been delayed to January 2020

The remaster of the beloved RTS game was initially meant to release in 2019 but has been pushed to early next year.

I can’t say I ever finished Warcraft 3 largely because of the type of game it was to me. While many spent months of their lives modding the game and creating some excellent new game modes and maps, to me Warcraft 3 was the game that was installed on the computer’s in my high school IT class; The Nerd Den as it was affectionately known. I never finished the game but if I recall correctly, I think I got about halfway through the campaign as I spent many breaks trying to complete the game piecemeal. I have a feeling that plenty of people will identify with this experience and have no doubt been looking forward to delving into Warcraft 3: Reforged. You’ll just have to wait a bit longer.

Announced in an official blog post, Blizzard has announced that Warcraft 3: Reforged will be missing its estimated 2019 release date and will instead be releasing on January 28, 2020.

“Though we’ve been working hard to get Reforged in your hands before the end of the year, as we started approaching the finish line, we felt we’d need a little extra development time for finishing touches. As always, our goal is to honor the high standards you hold us to”, writes Blizzard.

The remaster of the beloved real-time strategy game will be feature enhanced visuals, modern matchmaking features, a massive 60 mission single player campaign and changes to the original game’s story that better aligns it with World of Warcraft’s expansive story. The game is now available for pre-order with players able to choose from a Standard Edition ($29,99) and a Spoils of War Special Edition ($39,99).

Last Updated: