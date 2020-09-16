Watch Dogs Legion – Here’s the PC requirements for bashing the fash in 4K

There’s a month and some change to go until Watch Dogs Legion hits the streets of merry ol’ London for a game of bash the fash. As per usual with every Ubisoft game, the hack ‘em up sandbox is being trotted out to every platform that can support the game, which includes current-gen consoles, next-gen successors and of course, PC.

Watch Dogs Legion on PC should look particularly impressive, as it has ray tracing support, can fool the eyes with DLSS features that lighten the rendering load, and can even be played in 8K resolutions if you’ve got the hardware capable of such a feat. And a bottle of liquid nitrogen handy so that you can cool your screaming GPU down. So what will you need to run the game exactly?

Ubisoft has posted the official specs for the game, which ranges from not bad on the low and recommended settings, all the way up to third mortgage thoughts dancing around in your meat-space when you take a gander at what you’ll need to hit the ultra settings. I’m just kidding, it’s not taxing. Plus the game includes robot bees as a character power, so game of the year material I guess.

Watch Dogs: Legion PC settings

1080p / Low Settings

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 290X

VRAM: 4 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

1080p / High Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480

VRAM: 6 GB

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

1440p / High Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060S or AMD Radeon RX 5700

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

4K / Ultra Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon VII

VRAM: 11 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB (+ 20 GB HD Textures Pack)

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Ray Tracing On – 1080p / High Settings

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

VRAM: 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Ray Tracing On – 4K / Ultra Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

VRAM: 11 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45GB (+20 GB HD Textures Pack)

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

