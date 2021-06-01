Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead goes full 28 Days Later with zombie DLC

Watch Dogs Legion was a perfectly alright game when it first launched in late 2020, but due to a minor case of next-gen console launch and so many other games, it pretty much fell by the wayside for me. All of a sudden, I am once again interested in exploring Legion’s take on the city of London, not because of recent patches and further polishing, but because the game is going full 28 Days Later.

As revealed by IGN, Watch Dogs Legion will be adding the undead to its streets, in a new update called Legion of the Dead. Described as a rogue-lite experience that can be played solo or with up to three other players, Legion of the Dead. Ubisoft still considers this new mode to be in an alpha state and will be tweaking it according to player feedback.

“I think there’s something inherently fun about playing with zombies, beyond the instant gratification of destroying them,” atch Dogs Legion online director Jean-Pascal Cambiotti said to IGN.

We were inspired by the multiple portrayals of zombies across popular culture, and in the game, we made the decision to make zombies slower but lethal. They can be used as a gameplay tool to create chaos by luring them into fortified Albion layouts while you sneak in and save your precious ammo for another fight.

According to Cambiotti, the idea for Legion of the Dead was to expand on existing systems and flip them on its head, hence the rogue-lite nature of this mode. There’s no word yet on whether it’ll be a paid-for or free component in Watch Dogs Legion, but the idea of being Shaun of the Dead in a Ubisoft sandbox is starting to sound pretty tantalising. There might be some big potential here for the London sandbox to take off in unexpected directions, if Legion of the Dead is an indicator of how experimental Ubisoft wants to be with Watch Dogs.

Off to the Winchester then.

