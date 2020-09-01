Watch the Nvidia Ampere RTX 3000 livestream right here!

Nvidia’s just about ready to show off some brand new hardware, and thanks to all the leaks we’ve seen so far, we know that the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 are going to be absolute units. The GeForce Special Event kicks off at 9am PT today, which according to my clock is very soon. Or at 6PM in good ol’ CET/CAT.

Nvidia has been talking a big game ahead of the event, claiming that the reveal will “usher in a new era” for hardware under their brand. Considering just how good their recent tech has been in the Volta and Turing GPU range, I’m inclined to salivate at the thought of that hyperbole as it knocks around my impressed grey matter. Want to watch the show unfold? Well you’re in luck, as you can watch it right here thanks to a handy embed:

Whatever is announced today, you can bet that it’s going to cost a small fortune to obtain. Once all the details have come our way, we’ll post a round-up later on what went down.

Last Updated: