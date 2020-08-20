WB Montreal’s game teasers suggest that Batgirl will be in the spotlight

Developer Warner Bros. Montreal has been dropping a few bat-breadcrumbs for the last year, teasing a new game set in Gotham City and featuring the insidious Court of Owls as the latest gang of ne’er-do-wells who you’ll have a few bones to pick with. And probably break, like a boot stomping on a packet of crisps.

That’s the thread that everyone is convinced that they’ll see unravel come Saturday night during the online panel dedicated to the studio at DC Fandome. In true red herring hooded fashion though, it looks like some misdirection may be at play. A Reddit user claims to have “solved” WB Montreal’s Augmented Reality game of teases for the Gotham Knights game, pointing together all the numbers to figure out the message.

Over on the r3dakt3d.com site, the overt codes tally up to a number of 761941364995. If you type the four codes into Google, the result that the search engine will throw at you is issue 359 of Detective Comics, the issue that the Barbara Gordon incarnation of Batgirl debuted in. There’s some good good precedence for Batgirl to get a chance in the spotlight, as she was the headline act in Batman: Arkham Knight’s DLC episode A Matter of Family.

That Arkham Episode gave players full control of Batgirl, as she explored a twisted theme park in an effort to rescue her father from the clutches of the Joker. Bonus fact: Warner Bros. Montreal developed that expansion. Other clues in the AR game still suggest that Warner Bros. Montreal’s game will also feature Robin and Nightwing in a substantial role, with Batgirl leading the pack as they hunt for Batman while being pursued by the Court of Owls.

There’s only one way to find out! And that’s by braving the cold, staying up at an ungodly hour that’s past your bedtime and tuning into the Bat-station to see what’s cooking at DC Fandome.

You can keep up with all of the madness, through our dedicated DC Fandome hub.

