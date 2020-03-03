Why isn’t The Wonderful 101: Remastered coming to Xbox One? They’re just too incompatible

In a couple of months, everything is going to be…well, wonderful. One of the best games that nobody played, The Wonderful 101, is finally breaking free of the Nintendo Wii U barrier and heading to new platform horizons. Come May 19, you’ll be able to wield the power of Wonder Red and all of his many allies on PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.

So what about Xbox One then? Why no love for Microsoft’s console, where the game will shine on the most powerful hardware around in the form of the Xbox One X? Simple answer: The Wonderful 101’s original Wii U engine and the Xbox not so Wonderful one hardware are just too incompatible with each other. Speaking to Gematsu about the upcoming ports, Platinum Games senior vice president and game designer Hideki Kamiya dropped this nugget of info:

The fact of the matter was that the original engine for the game and the engine for the Xbox One are very different, and it’s not easy to port like the other systems. So as a result of that, unfortunately and regrettably, we had to relinquish the Xbox One release.

Never say never though! While The Wonderful 101 on Xbox One isn’t happening anytime soon, that’s a problem which can easily be solved with a universal system of throwing money at it until the product fixes itself. “I don’t want to say it will never happen. If the right things come together and we get enough money, it might be possible, but it’s just an expensive thing to do. We did want to do it—it’s purely for that reason that we couldn’t,” said studio head Atsushi Inaba.

Money! The cause of and solution to all of life’s problems! It’s also something that Platinum Games are swimming in currently thanks to a recent investment by Tencent and the original Kickstarter for The Wonderful 101: Remastered earning over $1.9 million from confident backers so far.

