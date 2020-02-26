The Wonderful 101 Remastered will be out on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch in May

The Wonderful 101 Remastered will be out on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch in May

A couple of weeks back, Platinum Games asked for a few bucks to bring cult classic Nintendo Wii U title The Wonderful 101 to new systems that missed out on the glorious superhero fun of the original game. Within hours, it reached its initial funding goal, and within a day it absolutely smashed those achievements into smithereens.

With fan interest at an all-time high and the Kickstarter being a proof of passion, it looks like that remaster will be here sooner than you can say “WONDER RED!”. According to Platinum, you’ll be assembling your own squad of wonderful heroes from the following dates:

The Wonderful 101: Remastered now has an official general release date! Unite up on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC on May 19 (North America), May 22 (Europe) or June 11 (Japan). #ALLFOR101 pic.twitter.com/XvipObg5AR February 26, 2020

May 19 – North America

May 22 – European regions

June 11 – Japan

You’ll be able to do so on Nintendo Switch, PC and PS4. WONDER HYPE!

