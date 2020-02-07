Win a Cable Guy Claptrap phone and controller holder!

Hey! You may remember that we recently reviewed one of those nifty Cable Guy Claptrap phone and controller holders. They’re well-made, nicely detailed, super handy, and the perfect accompaniment to any gaming dungeon. Check it out:















It comes with a super long cable, letting you charge your phone or controller while it’s being loving cradled by the robot with a stairs problem.

You can grab one of the many Cable Guy collectables for your shelf from Koodoo, Loot , Raru or Takealot. Or if you prefer to go do some physical shopping, head on down to your nearest BT Games, The NEXUS and Musica to find one today. Or you can fill in this form, and hopefully, win one! You’ll need to be in South Africa of course, and you’re allowed one entry per unique email address. Competition closes on 18 February, with the winner announced on 19 February.

