Win a copy of Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition!

One of 2019’s best video games is now one of the best of 2020. Capcom hit the jackpot with Devil May Cry 5 last year, and with a new generation of consoles having landed, it’s heralding in that age of bleeding-edge hardware with an S-Rank upgrade to the original game. Devil May Cry 5 with new graphical enhancements and the inclusion of fan-favourite bad brother Vergil? That just makes for a brilliant game.

If you wanted to grab Dante’s Inferno for the price of nothing, now’s your chance. Thanks to the fab folks at Koodoo, we’ve got a copy to give away. Here’s how it works.

Contest is minimal effort

Put your details below, and you’ll be entered

One entry per unique email

Contest is only open to people with a valid South African address

If the winner chooses a PS5 version of Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, they will receive a digital download code

If the winner chooses an Xbox Series X version of Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, they will receive a physical version of the game

And that’s it! Put your name in the entry box below, wait a week, and receive a Smokin’s Stylish disappointment when you lose. Easy. Alternatively, you can grab the game right now on Koodoo for a handful of red orbs. Or Randelas, whichever currency the website accepts first. Good luck, and we’ll see you next week!

Last Updated: