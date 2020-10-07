Win free Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta PS4 early access codes!

War, what is it good for? Making awesome video games about the tensest period in human history and then fine-tuning the experience before launch with a multiplayer beta, that’s what! It may be a few more weeks until Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is ready to rock and roll, but if you’re looking to get in on the action right now, do we have some good news for you.

Thanks to our fab pals at Activision and Prima Interactive, we’ve got several codes for the PS4 multiplayer beta to give away. Want one? Well it’s dead easy and only requires moderate effort! We’ve posted the codes below in several images, but there’s a catch. Some of the codes have a missing number or letter. It’s up to you to crack the code, and redeem it because it’s first come first serve.

So scroll on down, and see if your brain can heat up the Cold War!

And here’s a bonus code, which we’ve flipped upside down because we’re awful, terrible people:

Alternatively, you can find an image with the code on it, on either our Twitter account or on our Facebook page at 6 PM CET. Good luck!

If you can’t get in, worry not. The open beta on PS4 will begin on October 10, and will expand the following weekend. From October 15-16, Xbox One and PC players who preordered the game will gain early access, and from October 17-19 the beta will open up fully on all platforms. From there, it’s only a short wait until the November 13 launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Last Updated: