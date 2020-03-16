Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is pausing work on new content so that its numerous bugs can finally be fixed

When 2020 kicked off, the hottest game on the digital shelf wasn’t a new Monster Hunter chapter or a return to Animal Crossing (Gasp!). It was Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem, an RPG that came out of nowhere to earn a million fans and a reputation for being the buggiest new release of the year. Make no mistake, fans love them some Wolcen but the ongoing bugs that have crashed games and wiped progress have resulted in that affection being rather one-sided.

Players have been begging for fixes, and with everyone now stuck at home, developer Wolcen Studio is on the case as they delay their plans to add a new chapter of action to the game. “These past few weeks, our team has been working on fixing numerous issues players encountered in-game, and we have many more issues to fix,” the studio explained in a Steam Post.

The problems we encountered with the servers caused by a large number of new players also forced us to substantially change some aspects of the code to allow a lighter charge on the servers and the database requests. And there is still work to do. We initially planned to put a top priority on new league content and on the new Chapter shortly after the release of the game. We’ve decided to swap the priority between the production of new content and bug fixing, game stabilization, quality of life, and recruitment during the next 4 months.

This decision comes with a name: Operation Second Dawn. Its goal is to focus on fixing several issues and invest in resources and infrastructures to make sure that the game will grow on a healthy base and a happy community.

Operation Second Dawn, will see patch 1.0.10 go live this week, while the chapter 3 storyline will be improved with “diversity and the pace to make its gameplay events and encounters more appealing.” New enemies and enemy variants will pop in, quality of life improvements are on the cards and yes that includes the ability to rebind the left-click function.

Beyond that, Wolcen will also work on rebalancing skills which aren’t getting enough love and pushing server issues to the top of the to-do list. Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is a good game, and once these bugs are squashed it’ll hopefully be a great game as well.

