Wolcen’s been a huge hit but players are growing sick of the game’s technical problems

The Action-RPG which has been plagued by years of poor development issues finally landed on something great but that doesn’t mean there aren’t things to fix.

In a world where ARPG’s are becoming more and more common, it was vital that Wolcen set itself apart from the competition. Initially it did this with an announced list of incredibly innovative features but as time’s arrow marched forward and budgets were cut thinner and thinner, Wolcen was forced to adapt to its situation. It’s been through so many changes over the years, but the recent build launched out of early access was met with some incredibly positive responses from players. People were pleased with the direction Wolcen had taken, landing in a place where the game itself was a pretty enjoyable time. Yet despite that, fame is a fickle friend and Wolcen is just not holding up to scrutiny as players have grown tired with the endless barrage of technical bugs plaguing the game.

The reviews have begun to skew towards negative as following the game’s launch last week players have grown more and more irritated by the state the game. Players have reported everything from hard crashes to losing items stored in their stashes. These turned out to be so prevalent that the developers were forced to turn the game’s servers off over the weekend which meant that multiplayer wasn’t possible and even adventuring solo was barred because it’s currently impossible to transfer characters between online and offline accounts. Yet even after the servers were back online, connectivity issues were still rampant.

Yet that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Looking over at the game’s subreddit, one of the most popular posts discusses a game-breaking bug that sees players unable to start the game properly after interacting with certain upgrade options in the endgame. After using The Forge or the Dark Market, it’s possible to trigger a bug that prevents the game from properly launching next time you start it up. While the issue has been identified and a patch is expected to fix it, Wolcen Studio is only able to patch the game once a week due to having to coordinate with their networking partners. Yikes.

Beyond the more technical bugs, Wolcen is just not an especially well-designed game. Item and gold duplication are currently a huge exploit within the game and the passive skill tree has been built in such a way to make some blatantly overpowered characters. Yet even some of these skills and abilities, twenty-four by the last count, don’t even work properly. Bugs that have existed in the game while it was still in Alpha still exist in the released game and the whole thing just seems like an absolute mess. Riding on an initial wave of positive because players are so starved of Diablo-esque content can only take you so far but when the product satisfying that itch is subpar itself, then you’re never going to keep your fans around for too long.

