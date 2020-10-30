World of Warcraft: Shadowlands now slated for 23 November release

World of Warcraft players can finally begin to celebrate once more as the highly-anticipated Shadowlands expansion is back with a vengeance. After being delayed beyond its original October release date to “sometime before the year ends”, we now know that 23 November is the date we need to mark on our calendars. I mean… you need to mark on your calendars. I’ve never played WoW and probably never will but somehow I’ve surrounded myself with dedicated players who talk about this stuff all the time. We sacrifice to keep our loved ones happy, you know?

In a new statement put out by Blizzard, the company both announced the new release date but provided some clarity on why the extra time of necessary. The delay allowed the developers to “further polish the expansion and shore up the endgame, including overhauling the combat and rewards in the Maw, and reworking the Covenant systems to make your choice more immediately impactful and have clearer-long term goals.” Considering how most people felt about the previous expansion, Battle for Azeroth, probably just as well to get all the ducks in a row before release.

The pre-launch event for Shadowlands kicks off on 10 November and will see players fighting off and trying to suppress the Scourge which is a… well, they’re quite bad based on what I’ve been told. The first raid of the expansions, Castle Nathria, will open on 8 December, two weeks after the expansion drops. Better get to leveling all the characters, because Shadowlands is nearly here!

