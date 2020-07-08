WWE 2K Battlegrounds will enter the ring on September 18, first superstars in the roster announced

Thanks to WWE 2K20 being the worst there was, the worst there is and the worst there ever will be, this year’s incarnation of WRASSLIN’ is going in a different direction. While 2K Games has given the core WWE series the year off and more time to slap together some cinematic fisticuffs that don’t make me want to take part in a solo buried alive match against myself, Vinny Mac’s house of chest slaps will instead be represented by a more cartoonish hurrincanrana off the top ropes.

Called WWE 2K Battlegrounds, the idea is sports entertainment if Tex Avery was in charge. Saber Interactive is in charge of this project, which now has a release date: September 18. “We know WWE fans and gamers enjoy a wide variety of experiences, and with WWE 2K Battlegrounds, we’re presenting a whole new dimension through arcade-style gameplay that’s completely different than our WWE 2K simulation franchise,” said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing for 2K.

We look forward to seeing everyone tear it up with friends and family in the Battlegrounds.

Here’s the latest trailer for the sports entertainment Looney tune:

Are you ready? #WWE2KBattlegrounds lands September 18th! Brawl with Friends. Brawl with Family. Brawl with Legends. Brawl with Superstars. BRAWL WITHOUT LIMITS. Pre-Order now: https://t.co/00lkTLY393 pic.twitter.com/BwvkTAkDIN — WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) July 8, 2020

And here’s what Saber Interactive is promising on day one!

Exhibition – Take part in Exhibition matches at home or on-the-go, anytime and anywhere, in local and online multiplayer action for up to four players;

Campaign – Join the adventures of seven new WWE hopefuls – created exclusively for WWE 2K Battlegrounds – in Campaign mode and compete for the chance to earn a WWE contract. Along the way, you’ll unlock new arenas, inspired by locations such as the Everglades, a military-style Bootcamp, Mexico, New York and Scotland, while receiving guidance from legendary personalities including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin® and Paul Heyman™;

King of the Battleground – Take on all comers in the King of the Battleground, an online, last-man-standing mode where four players start in the ring while four more wait outside to enter, challenging you to run the gauntlet and defeat them all;

Online – Test your toughness in online tournaments and Exhibition matches.

And here’s a list of some of the wrasslers who’ll you be able to choose from:

Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre

Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch

Asuka

Daniel Bryan

Kofi Kingston

Randy Orton

Andre the Giant

Undertaker

Mankind

Shawn Michaels

Yokozuna

Sgt. Slaughter

Stone Cold Steve Austin

John Cena

Ronda Rousey

The Rock

Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt

It looks alright, and while it’s not the WWE All Stars sequel I’m still patiently waiting for, it still seems to be miles better than WWE 2K20.

