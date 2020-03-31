WWE RAW Results 30 March 2020 – Wrestlemania 36 beckons

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the WWE Performance Center, and was the go home show before Wrestlemania 36. Here’s all the action that went down last night.
The Undertaker addressed AJ Styles
Shayna Baszler attacked Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch
Aleister Black def. Jason Cade
Kevin Owens & Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. Seth Rollins, Angel Garza & Austin Theory
Edge addressed Randy Orton
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka def. Kayden Carter
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman addressed Drew McIntyre
Last Updated: March 31, 2020