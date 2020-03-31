Home Gaming WWE RAW Results 30 March 2020 – Wrestlemania 36 beckons

WWE RAW Results 30 March 2020 – Wrestlemania 36 beckons

RAW March 30

WWE Monday Night RAW took place from the WWE Performance Center, and was the go home show before Wrestlemania 36. Here’s all the action that went down last night.

The Undertaker addressed AJ Styles

Shayna Baszler attacked Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Aleister Black def. Jason Cade

Kevin Owens & Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. Seth Rollins, Angel Garza & Austin Theory

Edge addressed Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka def. Kayden Carter

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman addressed Drew McIntyre

